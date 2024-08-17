Allen faces early start in his bid to defend title

The Burway bowler faces a preliminary round tie against Graham Lane when the action starts at Craven Arms at 10am.

“The competition has attracted a bumper 38 entries and promises a good day of bowling,” said Steve Burmingham, secretary of Hendra Healthcare-backed league.

Staying in the south of the county, 16 pairs are expected to compete for a £100 first prize in the Roly Edwards Doubles at Bishop’s Castle, also from 10 o’clock.

Also tomorrow there is the Oswestry League’s Veterans Merit at The Rhyn (10am) and the North Shropshire association’s triples at Nantwich Park Road, entries accepted on the day until 9.50am.