Doubles titles are decided at Bicton

Blackhurst, who captained the team that lost to Hadley USC at Bicton, paired up with clubmate Stu Hodges to win the North Shropshire association’s men’s doubles.

Their triumph on Saturday at Edgmond came alongside Donna Bennett and Gaynor Jones of Malpas Sports winning the ladies doubles title.

Blackhurst and Hodges beat Malpas’s Paul Bradley and Charlie Peak 21-13

Bennett and Jones came out on top of six entries with a 21-7 victory over Hadnall bowlers Leah Marshall and Elaine Jones.

Organiser Jack Hazeldine said: “A massive well done to our winners and everyone who entered – it was a good day!

“Big thanks to Edgmond for providing such a tremendous green, which was a pleasure to play on, and the hospitality was second to none too.”

The association’s triples is on Sunday at Nantwich Park Road, 10am start, entries taken on the day up until 9.50am.