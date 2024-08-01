Lilleshall proud to host Allcock Trophy match

“Lilleshall were delighted to be asked to be a neutral green for one of the All England round of 32 Tony Allcock Trophy matches,” said club spokesman Quentin Smith.

Bolton faced Shepshed Town from Leicestershire with the Lancashire visitors winning 36-27 to earn a last 16 game against Thirsk Athletic (Yorkshire).

“The weather was superb as the entertaining game was played out, watched by some visiting supporters and a good turnout of Lilleshall members,” added Smith.

Meanwhile, the Lilleshall Hall club has helped a young Welshman call Robert to add to his huge collection of club pin badges.

“He has an extensive collection and has organised these county-by-county in Bowls England binders,” said Lilleshall press officer Liz Caird.

“The club was delighted to send him one of our badges and details of our club history and pamphlet about the historic Lilleshall Hall and grounds.

“Robert is currently playing his first season but can only play in friendly matches – but will be able to play in the Carmarthenshire league next year along with club competitions in Wales.”