Veterans are targeting the British title

The county’s top over-60s head for the British finals at Knutsford (10am start) having stormed through their regional qualifying group.

So close to a first success as runners-up to North Derbyshire Parks on finals day in 2022, they look in the ideal form to come out on top tomorrow

They start with the game that, on paper looks the toughest, against Yorkshire.

Then will follow eight-a-side clashes with Greater Manchester and finally North Lancs & Fylde. But they’ll go into the day full of confidence after dominating their regional qualifier when they hosted it at Newport earlier this month.

With the likes of Ian Gaut, Glyn Herbert, Mark Holland and Martin Williams starring that day, Shropshire beat North Midlands by 44 shots in their opener.

Warwick & Worcester were then dismissed by 53 chalks and finally Staffordshire by 30 as the round robin action finished with the Salopians clearly top of the pile to make the finals day quartet.

“Congratulations go to the lads on a dominant display to be deserving group winners who can really look forward to the finals day,” said a county association spokesman.

With Herbert unavailable tomorrow, Burway’s Shropshire Veterans Merit champion Paul Williams comes into the squad.

He joins Gaut, Martin Williams, Holland. Mark Thomas, Wayne Rogers, Derek Wright, Dave Redge, Roy Bradburn and Phil Lyttle