Smith justifies tag of Merit favourite

Greg Smith, who has played 11 times for Wrockwardine Wood this season, was as short as 9/4 before Saturday’s off at Pennfields in Wolverhampton.

And within eight hours he had justified those odds by beating fellow past winner Chris Mordue of Yorkshire 21-12 in the final to repeat his 2013 triumph.

Smith survived a 21-20 scare against Robin Bennett of Hanmer in round two, but otherwise the Warwick & Worcester legend shone in the sun.

Woore’s Martin Lloyd did the best of the four Shropshire qualifiers by reaching the last 16, Smith’s team-mate Sam Millward won one game and County Merit champion Josh Bradburn admitted he conceded too many twos as he lost at the first hurdle 21-15 to James Whalley of Merseyside.

Castlefields whitewashed Horsehay to take advantage of a rare Sir John Bayley defeat at close the gap at the top of the Shropshire Premier League to five points.

It was a third successive blank away-day for rock-bottom Horsehay, whose plight was deepened by just a second victory of the season for Bylet.

Adam Jones (21-1), Callum Wraight (21-3), Rich Goddard (21-3), Hayden Lewis (21-4), Wayne Rogers (21-9) and Gary Neal (21-9) were all single-figure winners in a 252-106 aggregate for Castlefields.

Sir John Bayley went down 7-5 (225-194) at St Georges, for whom Gordon Hawkins (21-5) and Joe Killen (21-8) led the way.

Third-placed Wrockwardine Wood overcame Meole Brace 9-3 (243-178) thanks in part to a pair of 21-6 cards from Sally King and Sam Millward to sit 13 points off the top.

At the other end of the table, Bylet moved 11 points clear of Horsehay by defeating Hanmer 9-3 (234-169).

Ian Hopson led the way with a 21-1 victory, while Rob Fuller (21-5) and Tim Ealey (21-6) were also single-figure winners.

Elsewhere, Dave Burton (21-3) led Hanwood to a 9-3 (231-189) triumph over Ifton, while Jack Hazledine (2106) and Ian Howell helped Adderley overcome Wem USC 7-5 (225-189). Scott Thomas (21-8) led Wem’s response.

And Highley edged out Burway 7-5 (213-187), with David East winning 21-1 and Danny Statham 21-7 for the victors.

North Shropshire qualifiers reached the quarter-finals of Sunday’s British Parks Ladies Merit at Brookhill BC in Warwickshire.

But Eloise Fenwick (Calverhall) and Donna Larke (Tilstock) both fell at the last eight stage.