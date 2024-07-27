Wraight is counting the cash after latest triumph

First he won the £2,000 Carlsberg Marston’s title on Wednesday night, scoring three convincing wins before beating Paul Howarth in the final to pocket the £500 first prize.

And 24 hours later the 37-year-old Castlefields star was at it again, this time winning the Strawberry Gardens Open, three more wins leading to a 21-10 card against Ryan Walters in the final.

Wraight has another Festival crown, at Colwyn in North Wales, on his mind next week but, before that there is the little matter of the £4,000 Richmond Classic finals day in Liverpool tomorrow. He will take on Heswall bowler Walters again in round one at 12 noon with Premier League rivals Leighton Roberts and Greg Smith in the 16-strong field along with the likes of John Bailey and Josh Mordue.

Junior bowler Eloise Fenwick will lead a North Shropshire trio into action in the British Parks Ladies Merit finals tomorrow in Warwickshire.

The Calverhall youngster beat Marie Scott (Hanmer) 21-16 to win the North Shropshire Parks Ladies Merit and earn the right to spearhead the challenge at Brookhill BC, Holly Lane, from 11am.

She has a bye through to the last 16 but Scott and Donna Larke of Tilstock must tackle bowlers from the host county, Paula Stevens-Jones and Juliette Smith respectively, to make that stage.

Closer to home, the Tanners Shropshire League Merit, sponsored by HS Fencing Services, is tomorrow at Hanwood with a 10am start.

Entries will be taken on the day at a cost of £5 and prize money will be dependent on the number who take part.