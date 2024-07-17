Leagues to host two big competitions tomorrow

The Telford Ladies Afternoon League have their popular Grace Howells Doubles at Bowring in Wellington from 10am, with secretary Carol Faulkner hoping for decent weather to help attract a good entry.

Meanwhile, scratch time is 12.15pm for the qualifiers in the Mid Shropshire Senior Citizens League’s Individual Merit.

Reigning champion John Clarke (Wrockwardine Wood) starts the defence of his title at Newport.

Four qualifiers from there and Broseley will go forward to the finals on August 15.