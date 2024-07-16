Cheryl falls just short of landing a British crown

The Bylet bowler powered through a 64-strong field to the final of the British Ladies Merit on Saturday at Hawcoat Park up in Cumbria.

But that’s when the reigning county women’s champion and Ladies Spring Waterloo winner came up just short as she lost 21-10 to Linda Williams of Wales.

Caswell lamented: “So after being out the house for 18 hours, driving 3.5 hours there and back after only having two hours sleep, I am the British Ladies Merit runner-up!

“Absolutely made up to have got so far and only missing out to an in-form Linda, who was just superb in the final and simply outplayed me from the off – big congratulations to her.”

The Shropshire lass claimed three fine Yorkshire scalps among her five wins on the day, beating reigning champ Andrea Buckley 21-9 in the last 16, then 2022 title winner Chloe Hirst 21-19 and Jane Hollingworth 21-11 in the semi-finals

But there was little rest for Caswell when she got home as she was up early on Sunday to help run the Bylet Open.

Nesscliffe-based Suzie Lawson, representing Lancashire, made the last 16 but only Natalia Moseley and Jade Jones of the other county qualifiers managed to clear the first round hurdle before exiting.

The second qualifier for the Malpas Senior Citizens League’s Colin Paxton Trophy is at Malpas Farmers tomorrow (10am) and secretary Christine Quinlan is eager for a big turnout.

“This competition is open to anyone registered in the league and is a draw-for-partners mixed (where possible) doubles, the cost being only £1,” she said. “Unusually, you may enter again if you played in the first qualifier and did not qualify – and there are no league matches tomorrow to prevent bowlers from coming.”

