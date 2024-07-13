Seniors are knocked out

Despite beating the Potteries by 32 shots overall in their final group game on Sunday, Shropshire finished runners-up to Warwick & Worcester with their 100 per cent record.

There was a glimmer of hope in mid afternoon as Wales threatened to shock W&W, but a 64-chalk win on the unique No.2 green at Wrockwardine Wood and a place in the senior supplementary event on August 4 ended up as the only bits of good news on the day.

“A good start against the Potteries meant we led by 16 at home, despite Callum Wraight’s first loss in 26 county games, as Scott Harries won 21-11,” said a county association spokesman.

“And we led by seven away (on the artificial surface at Biddulph) with three winners in the first four topped by Paul Evans winning by 15.

“We extended our lead to 45 at home with man of the match Mike Beer winning 21-7, and also led by 24 away with Liam Stevens (21-12) the best of another three winners in the middle four.

“The back four at home were all winners, led by Pete Farmer’s 21-12 win to mean a 64-shot win, an impressive victory on a new green for the county senior team.

“But we didn’t have a winner in the back four away at Biddulph which meant they lost by 32 there – still a 32 shot win overall but unfortunately not enough to make the knockout stages.”