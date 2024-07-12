Third time is the charm for Jarratt in junior league final

Determined to put the record straight, he and Ben Cutler of Edgmond teamed up to win the league’s Junior Doubles at Wrockwardine Wood.

They got their hands on the Fletcher Shield with a 21-16 success over last year’s winners Dan Corbett and Luke Morris (Sinclair-Sir John Bayley).

But it did not look good early on in the crunch game on Saturday, organiser Rob Burroughs explaining: “Jarratt and Ben were 10-3 and 16-10 down but won the block back and ran out down the clubhouse edge on the No.1 green.

“In the semi-finals Ben & Jarratt were 5-0 down to Billy Walmsley & Jack Cooke but then went 16-8 up before running out from 16-12 while Luke & Dan had an early 7-3 deficit against Logan Church & Harvey Rudkin but from 10 across they ran out.

“Well done to Ben & Jarratt for winning, it being third time lucky for Jarratt this season after losing in the under-15 & 18 Merit finals at Albrighton.”

Three leading Shropshire bowls clubs are through to the last 16 of the British Super Cup.

Castlefields, St Georges and Hanwood all marched on in the 31-up four home-five away knockout, but their Premier League colleagues Adderley have bowed out. Rich Goddard scored a stunning 31-6 win in Shrewsbury and Ash Wellings won 31-21 away as Fields saw off Triplex by 56 shots overall, wining both home and away legs.

St Georges were nearly as convincing against Walsgrave, Ian Gaut and Keith Wall the 31-17 stars in Telford as the Dragons won by 29 there and 23 overall as Peter Grimston won 31-26 away.

It was the same 23-chalk margin of success for Hanwood against Foleshill Gas with Ben Talbot (31-25) the best of three winners away and John Mansell the 31-9 hero at home.

But the Greville Arms were too strong for Adderley by 17 as they enjoyed a clean sweep at home and limited the village club to a 22 home win that centred on Chris Stretch’s fine 31-19 card.

The wraps are off three more open competitions that are in the pipeline at Shropshire bowls clubs.

Prince of Wales Hotel have their mixed doubles on Sunday, September 22 (10am start), with entries costing £10 (one home bowler allowed per pair) and £200 to go to the winners, bookings to Jenna Parsons on 07816 161697.

And Wrockwardine Wood have announced a double header, starting with the traditional American Mixed Doubles on August Bank Holiday Monday from 10am with seven end ties played in round robin format to start with. Organiser is Louise Cotton (07732 347953).

The Telford club’s open singles, boasting a £500 first prize, will be played as a one-dayer using both greens on Sunday, September 22, but no home bowlers from 2022 onwards are allowed. Entry is £20, contact Jamie King (07584 704610).

Meanwhile, there are late vacancies in both the Bylet and Bridgewater Opens later this moth.

Bowls diary

Bylet Open – on Sunday, July 14 (10am start) for 64 entries, No home bowlers. £20 entry fee and £1,325 prize fund if full, winner to get £350. Entries to Cheryl Caswell on 07538-337368.

£1,600 Bridgewater Open – on Saturday, July 20, at the Whitchurch club, 9am start. One-day singles for 64, entry fee £25, contact Richard Proudlove on 07725-131713.

£2,280 Dennis Lewis Open at Sir John Bayley – one-day singles on Sunday, September 15 from 10am. Entries £20 with 64 to play for £600 first prize. Names to Rob Burroughs (07901 229623).

Trench Mixed Doubles for 32 entries on Sunday, October 6 – £300 first prize with full house, qualifying sessions at 9.30am and 1pm. Entry £20, one home bowler allowed per pair, book with Lucy Evans (07359 202580).