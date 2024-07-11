Premier hopefuls Woore threaten Castlefields’ run

The village club that aspires to join the bowls elite in the Premier League swept past quarter-final opponents Wrockwardine Wood by 57 shots on Castlefields No.2 with nine winners. But Castlefields, holders of the 10-a-side title sponsored by KGJ Insurance, were pushed all the way by reigning Mid Shropshire champions Newport at Tilstock, edging the tie by just three chalks.

Mark Selley won 21-1 for the Fishes in the first four but the Fields slowly got into the game and captain Graham Wall said; “Eight down going into the back two we hoped we could recover – and with 21-17 and 21-13 winners we managed to win by three.

“We are under no illusions we will need to improve with the remaining teams left in – but credit to Newport and Tilstock, the condition of the green was fantastic.”

Bridgewater beat previous winners Prince of Wales Hotel by 29 at Newport while Hadley USC edged past Chester Road by 15 at Monkmoor, with skipper Nick Wyer admitting: “We got away with a below average performance.”

Nick Davies and Ian Foster fell early in the British Veterans Merit finals.

Davies (Meole Brace) lost in the second round after going down to Mark Ball of Wales, 21-12.

Battlefield’s Foster lost his first game 21-19 to Jason Mountford of the Potteries on a day when Clive Chapman of Greater Manchester won the Isherwood Trophy.