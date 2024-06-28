Roche adds to his impressive haul of titles

Winner of the County Veterans Merit in 2016, Roche’s latest addition to his collection is the Highley League’s Jim Palmer Trophy – for the second time.

Representing Stockton, Roche scored a 21-13 victory in the over-60 final against Pete Driver (Islanders) at Highley.

“Sixteen of the league’s veterans competed for the Jim Palmer Trophy on a hot summer’s day on an immaculately prepared green,” said league chief John Palmer.

“Tony Roche won the trophy he had previously won in 2014 and league president Bob Parry presented it.”

In the semi-finals Roche beat Rob Renke 21-10 while Driver claimed a 21-14 success over Alan Ludlow-Rhodes.

A first-time winner of the Shropshire Junior Merit crown is guaranteed tomorrow.

All the recent winners of the under-18 title are now too old to enter so there is a great chance for a young bowler to make a name for themselves when the action starts at Tilstock at 10am.

It’s the big day of county deputy president Simon Fullard, who is hosting the competition – and the Peter Ashton consolation KO for early losers – at his home green.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming as many as possible on the day to make it a great competition,” said Fullard.

“Food and refreshments will be available in the usual Tilstock style so I’m calling on all Shropshire juniors to be there!”

Entries costing £6 will be taken on the day at the village club near Whitchurch, with the main finalists to qualify for the British Junior Merit finals at Mosborough WMC in South Yorkshire on August 17.

n Five past champions will tonight be looking for a repeat performance in the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League’s Senior Merit finals.

Sixteen qualifiers from a huge entry of 79 bowlers will do battle at Broseley from 6.30pm with last year’s title winner John Breeze (Newport) a warm favourite for a quickfire encore.

But fellow winners Stuart Church, Les Mumford, Paul Beer and Roy Bradburn all know how to get the job done – and Dave Price and Nick Mullinder of division one leaders Hadley USC will want to have a big say.

Beer - who has the chance to make history, having won the Over-60 title earlier this season – is one of three Shifnal qualifiers, Church and son Harry are part of a trio from Sinclair and three ladies have made the finals line-up to chase a £150 first prize.