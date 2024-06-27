Youngsters gets stuck in to a feast of junior bowling

The quality was exceptional as Dan Corbett retained the Under-18 Merit trophy and 10-year-old Rowan Fuller produced a brave fightback to win the Under-15 Merit.

On a day when the host club provided free food and drink for all the youngsters taking part, their small army of members were amazed by the standard of play over six hours on a much improved green.

“The Under 18 Merit saw nine players take part with reigning champion Dan Corbett (Sinclair) retaining the title with a clinical display in the final against Jarrett Cotterill (Newport),” said organiser Rob Burroughs.

“He raced 9-0 up and then from 12-3 ahead only conceded one more chalk.

“In the semi-finals Dan had got past clubmate Jordan Millman 21-16, running out from 16-15 down on an edge, while Jarrett beat Harris Needham (Sinclair), going 16-8 up from 8-6 down before winning to 10.” The agony on a scorching Saturday continued for Cotterill in the Under-15 Merit final as he lost to Fuller (Wrockwardine Wood).

“Rowan, who finished runner-up last season, beat Jarrett 21-18 from 10-5 and then 17-12 down, running out from 18-16 behind.

“Special mention to Jarrett though, on reaching both finals – he will be disappointed not to win either, but it was a great achievement and he is still young enough to go one better next season!”

In the Under-15 semi-finals Fuller defeated Billy Walmsley (Prince of Wales Hotel) 21-14 after going 11-0 up and Cotterill ran out from 16 across to end the hopes of Harry Grimston.

n Four Shropshire bowlers have received olympic gold medals – well ahead of the Paris Games.

Emmet McKinley (Oxon) and homester Jo Cohen struck gold by winning the men’s and ladies singles competitions run by the Wenlock Olympian Society and hosted by the Much Wenlock club.

McKinley beat Peter Gyldard of the host club 21-13 i t he men’s final as 13 entered Saturday’s knockout.

Cohen came out on top of a round robin event for the four ladies who competed, clubmate Vera Hodgetts being the runner-up. Sunday’s doubles saw Shifnal’s Sue Conneely and David James retain the title, brushing aside homesters Glyldard and Tony Swales 21-2, a full house four with the score at 5-2 proving the vital end.