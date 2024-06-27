Winning double for Ludlow star Dovey

The Salop Leisure League champions put the seal on a stunning campaign by dishing out the gongs on a night of celebration.

And midfielder Dovey, who played a huge role in the club’s success with 33 goals, headed home with a brace of awards.

He claimed the top goalscorer accolade, while his team-mates voted him players’ player of the season.

Joint-bosses Sean Evans and Chris Waldron chose midfielder Charlie Edwards for manager’s player of the season, while Jack Marston claimed the goal of the season award.

The clubman of the year went to striker Ryan Lewis with left-back Josh Bull being named young player of the season.

“All the players were brilliant for us last season,” said Evans.

“A few of the awards were close but the five winners are deserving recipients.

“Ryan was very dependable up front for us and did a good job and bagged 20 goals.

“Charlie was a big player for us. He made a big difference following his arrival at the start of last season.

“Josh did really well and got so many mentions from the opposition managers.

“He is only slight but he works hard and competes and he has got a great left foot.

“Jack had a good season and and chipped in with a few goals.

“And Kieran is simply the best player in the league by a mile. To score 33 goals from midfield says it all.”