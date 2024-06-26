Allen and Dovey retain their title

The Burway bowlers emerged victorious after seven hours of action at Cleobury Mortimer on Sunday, when on the competition was as warm as the temperature throughout the day.

A bumper 21 entries contested the title and Allen and Dovey beat last year’s runners-up, the father and son combo of Burway’s Kevin and Liam Dovey, again in the final.

“It was close in the early stages but with the game poised at 15-14 to Allen and Dovey, but lying two down, Adam bowled a magical bowl on to the middle of the crown to win the end get a round of applause from all of the spectators,” said league secretary Steve Burmingham. “This was the turning point in the game as the defending champions kicked on again and retained their crown as they ran out to a 21-16 victory.

In the semi-finals Allen and Dovey beat Mark Gittins and Ashley Reynolds (Craven Arms) 21-15 while Kevin and Liam Dovey got the better of mother and son Viv and George Cooper (Temesters) 21-13.