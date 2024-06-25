Oh, Man! Island delight for Salopians

Natalia Moseley and Jon Palmer landed the main ladies and men’s titles respectively on finals day on Friday, with Shrewsbury-based Moseley headlining a wonderful week for Wrockwardine Wood members.

Moseley produced a magic bowl during her 21-20 final victory over Manx player Jenny Moore on the No.1 green at Nobles Park in Douglas, having won her semi-final against Caroline Bushell (Lindal) by the same never-jangling score.

Not content with that, Moseley – a pre-Festival winner at Port Erin on the Sunday – also added the Ladies Doubles title with clubmate Sally King, beating fellow Wrockites Sarah Weaver and Louise Cotton in a thrilling final 11-9.

“Wow, a week I will never forget,” said Moseley, who thanked everyone who had sent messages of congratulations.

“Back home with my main man (son Luca) and seeing his face is what it’s all about for me - what a feeling!”

Castlefields man Palmer took home the £3,200 men’s main cheque, adding to his recent Autumn Waterloo title by beating Carl Fielding 21-11 in a one-sided final.

His clubmate Callum Wraight retained the Tourism title by seeing off James Wilcox (Crossgates) 21-18 in a thrilling climax on Thursday.

It was the fifth time he had won this June title and his sixth Festival honour in total, with his one September win already under his belt.

County senior team-mate Jamie King (Wrockwardine Wood) won the men’s consolation KO by beating Martin Keatley (Mossley Hill AC) 21-20 in the final as the county’s proud record on the island continued.