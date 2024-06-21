Emily earns a place in history books with win

Part of the Hanwood team that is top of the Wem League and shining on the British Ladies county scene, Cunningham has put some icing on the cake by winning an individual title.

She is the new Wem League Singles champion – the first woman to win it – after triumphing at the Prince of Wales Hotel by beating Will Tyler (Meole Brace) in the final.

“Only 11 entrants turned up, mainly due to a county youth game taking place on the same day,” said disappointed league secretary Graham Hughes.

“However, it was still a quality field and some excellent bowling took place as Emily triumphed in the final with a comfortable victory over Will Tyler.

“Emily had to overcome a difficult tie against her husband (Tony) in the preliminary round and then navigated her way to the final with some excellent and determined bowling.

“And Emily is the first female to win the competition.”

Jack Williams is the toast of the lower-ranked bowlers in the Oswestry League.

The Chirk AAA player won the Division Four-Five Singles crown at Ellesmere on Sunday by beating a clubmate and namesake.

A regular for the club’s D team, Jack beat Tomos Williams of Chirk’s E side 21-6 in the final on a day when 15 contested the title.

In the semi-finals Tomas defeated Dylan Pritchard 21-12 while Jack was even quicker in beating Steve Bennett 21-10.

“Congratulations to Jack Williams (Chirk) and a big thank you to Ellesmere BC for hosting the competition,” said organiser Roger Candlin.

He now looks forward to the league’s Jubilee Parks this coming Sunday at Chirk from 10am, entries costing £20 to him on 07398 444248.

There’s no doubting who is going to be the busiest person on the Shropshire bowls scene this weekend. The Mid Shropshire League’s Junior Day tomorrow at Albrighton from 10am – with free refreshments for all under-18s taking part – and it’s mixed doubles 24 hours later at Bridgnorth are going to keep league competition secretary Rob Burroughs busy.

Not only that but he has the final qualifier in the new £1,000 two- bowler team knockout at Donnington Wood to run tomorrow night!

But Bob Mumford won’t be far behind in the busy stakes as he has two days of Olympian Society comps to run at Much Wenlock, with the ladies and men’s singles tomorrow and mixed doubles on Sunday, both starting at 10am.

North Shropshire Ladies have their open mixed doubles tomorrow from 10am at Bridgewater BC in Whitchurch, late vacancy details from Leah Marshall (07584 565227).

And if that wasn’t enough, tomorrow is also a big day for North Shropshire Parks bowlers with their Ladies Merit and Senior Merit, both qualifiers for the British Parks championships.

Officials of teams in two Shropshire veterans bowls leagues have been told to buck their ideas up when it comes to sticking to the rules.

The warnings have been issued by the Market Drayton and Mid Shropshire senior citizens leagues as the officers of both keep a close eye on proceedings.

A Mid Shropshire spokesman said: “Following a recent dispute over a match result, clubs are reminded of league rule 13.”

This states that the home team should put the match result on the website within 48 hours, all result cards must be checked and signed by both captains, and any discrepancies arising must be resolved at the end of the match.

Drayton secretary Simon Fullard explained their issue by saying: “It is noticeable that the new rule which asks that results are put on in the correct order is NOT being adhered to.

“Please ensure this happens from now until the end of the season!”