Duo loving island bowling life

They won both the pre-Festival competitions on Sunday thanks to Martin Gaut and Natalia Moseley – and boasted six players in the semi-final line-ups.

Gaut (St Georges) starred in the Ballacashtal Cup at Castletown by coming out on top of 84 entries, recovering from 20-18 down in the final against Manx man Peter Jones to win 21-20. His semi-final scalp was county team-mate Jamie King (Wrockwardine Wood), while his fellow Wrockite John Clarke lost to Jones 21-12.

Wrockwardine Wood women dominated the Ladies Open at Port Erin with Moseley beating Sally King 21-18 in the final to land the £30 first prize, after King had defeated clubmate Louise Cotton to 19 in the semis.

The various Festival competitions were starting today centred on Nobles Park in Douglas, with county king Callum Wraight in a bumper entry of 433 in the main men’s singles chasing a £3,000 first prize.