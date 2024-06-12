Edgmond given a grant to keep bowls on map

Edgmond have been awarded a grant of £24,700 from the Inclusive Communities Fund – a £9m initiative inspired by the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The club’s mission, aligned with the Commonwealth Games principles, is focused on bringing people together, improving well-being and putting the village on the map.

Edgmond spokeswoman Sarah Glenholmes said: “Our project centres around physical activity, sport, mental health and well-being, and aims to create a greater perspective of crown green bowling and its benefits on the body and soul.

“We are focused on raising the profile of our sport in an effort to keep its future relevant to as many participants, of all genres, for many more years to come.

“With this fund, we will be able to empower our community, address real issues and create a lasting legacy – an incredible opportunity! We feel very proud and privileged to have such a great, loyal and supportive membership and the Mid Shropshire League’s support is one of our greatest assets.”

Edgmond will hold their Richard Chester’s Memorial Charity Day on Sunday, June 23, based around an open singles competition at £5 per entry, all proceeds to go to the Telford branch of Diabetes UK.