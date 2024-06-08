Three changes as juniors bid to sink Wales

That’s their task tomorrow (SUN) when they take on Wales in the British under-18 championship with the home leg at Chester Road in Whitchurch and the away squad heading to Bethesda (2pm starts).

A battling show in tough circumstances last month against British junior champions Yorkshire gave the county’s selectors real hope for the future.

But they know defeat against Wales would see them finish bottom of the premier division.

That’s one of the reasons why they have opted to use the Chester Road ladies green for the first time as they plot a victory, having made three changes to the 24 who lost to Yorkshire.

Ellis Griffiths joins the large Prince of Wales Hotel contingent in the away side while Eloise Fenwick of Calverhall – winner of all three games last year - returns at home after being unavailable and Finn Leonard (Malpas Sports) is back at No.12.

Reflecting on the Yorkshire defeat, county chairman and selector Phil Scott said “We had a great start from the home and away teams and it was pretty level until No.8 away, then the match got away from us.

“The overall deficit wasn’t as big as 2023 so there is some progress - and now it’s onwards to the game against Wales.”