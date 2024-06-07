It’s double joy for Tina at the latest British qualifier

The Nantwich Park Road bowler came out on top of its British Ladies Merit qualifier at Whixall on Saturday night. And in doing so Ralph secured places in both the British Ladies Merit finals at Hawcoat in Cumbria on July 13 and the Ladies Champion of Champions in September at Owley Wood.

“We had a fantastic night at Whixall which saw Tina Ralph beat Elaine Jones (Hadnall) 21-19 in the final,” said association secretary Leah Marshall. “Tina started the comp by beating me and then Sally Webb – and both she and Elaine will have secured a place at Ladies All England.”

Two county bowls titles are on the line on the Shropshire scene this weekend.

Tomorrow is county father & son time at Wellington’s Sir John Bayley Club, with organiser Mike Potter issuing a stern warning ahead of the 10am start time.

“BCGBA dress code applies all day and failure to comply equals entry declined,” stressed the county competition secretary.

Potter will take entries, costing £12 per pair, on the day with home bowlers handicapped by two chalks per player, Wayne and Steve Rogers having won the title for a third time last year.

Sunday is Shropshire Ladies Merit time with organiser Louise Cotton reporting 16 bowlers are set to battle it out from 10am on the Newport No.1 green.