County bowlers out and about

Wem USC partners Sarah Weaver and Dave Hanson enjoyed a good run in the Owley Wood Mixed Pairs in Northwich to reach the quarter-finals.

That’s when they lost 21-15 to Saturday’s eventual title winners Nicola Boulton and Adam Penlington, receiving £50 for their efforts.

Meanwhile, Jamie King qualified for the finals of the Naz Worthington Memorial Open at Stretton Anglesey in Burton.

The Wrockwardine Wood man secured three wins on Tuesday night after last year’s winner, county team-mate Callum Wraight, had failed to qualify on Saturday.

But the Castlefields king recovered to progress in the Wigan Subs Classic later the same day with victories over Lee Brown 31-21 and Ryan Walters 31-7.

And Wraight has a busy Saturday to look forward to, starting with the St Andrews Invitation 16 in Burnley and then, at 6.30pm, the finals of the £2,045 Royle Classic at Castleton in Oldham.

The odd-son favourite to win the £650 first prize from a field of eight, the 37-year-old Salopian starts with a tie against Aaron Harrison.