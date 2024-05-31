Ludlow is the place for bowls action

The Ludlow League, now backed by Hendra Healthcare, have their first competitions of the season – both at Burway in the town.

Secretary Steve Burmingham explained: “It’s the juniors and veterans singles on Saturday down at Burway with the juniors open to players aged 18 and under and the veterans open to those 60 and over.

“It’s drawn on the day and registration starts from 1.30pm.”

Before that, starting at 10am, it’s Merit day for the Market Drayton League at Tilstock while in the same part of the county the North Shropshire Ladies have their British Ladies Merit qualifier from 6pm at Whixall.

"This year we have nine ladies entered, which is the largest number we have seen in a few years - and some are new to NSL," said association secretary Leah Marshall.

Down in the Telford area, a division that has been in cold storage since 2019 due to the pandemic, is re-launched tomorrow by the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League.

Fixtures in its Saturday Division are four singles-two doubles starting at 2pm and the opening day fixtures are Charlton against Wrockwardine Wood, Donnington Wood versus Allscott Heath and an all-Shifnal affair between their A and B teams.

Also at Donnington tomorrow night, there's one last chance to play in the first qualifier of the two bowler team event worth £400 to the winners, details from Rob Burroughs on 07901 229623,