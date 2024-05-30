Lightning win for mother and son bowls team

Louise and Josh Cotton weaved a winning spell over the field at Bowring Bowling Club in Wellington as they triumphed in what is now the Shropshire qualifier for the British Centenary Mixed Pairs.

They defeated husband and wife, Dan and Jodie Taylor , 21-14 in Sunday’s final after 16 pairings took part, much to the delight on organiser Mike Potter, who acclaimed ‘a most successful day’.

“With their names already on the trophy, all with different partners, Jodie (twice) and Dan (once) were looking to add their names again while Louise and Josh were searching for their first success in the competition,” said Potter.

“After a delay forced by the forecast heavy rain from a thunder and lightening storm, a crowd of 25 spectators huddled under umbrellas as the final began.

“An even start continued until, at 12-12 after 11 ends, Louise and Josh seized control and double pointed their way to secure their win 21-14 in 17 ends and become deserved champions.

“The details of the finalists have been forwarded for them to represent Shropshire at finals day of the BCGBA Centenary Pairs competition in October.”

County President Brenda Slingo presented the trophy to the Wrockwardine Wood duo who had beat Jen Rogers & Chris Worthington 21-17 in the semi-finals while the Taylors were edging past Sarah Weaver & Dave Hanson 21-20.

Quarter –final scores - Louise & Josh Cotton 21-14 Angela & Martin Gaut; Jodie & Dan Taylor 21-13 Cheryl Caswell & Peter Grimston; Jen Rogers & Chris Worthington 21-10 Chelsea Gregory & Aaron King; Sarah Weaver & Dave Hanson 21-14 Sally & Jamie King.

Tomorrow is the last call for entries in this year’s Shropshire Best Kept Green competition.

There were 15 Shropshire crown green clubs who had entered by the Bank Holiday weekend, that number including the 2023 winners of the Dennis UK-backed event, Trench.

Entries can be made via club pages on the SCGBA link to the Mike Beckett Bowling Results website and the other clubs in the hat early are:

Adderley, Archibald Worthington, Bicton, Bishop’s Castle, Burway, Castlefields, Chelmarsh, Cleobury Mortimer, Clun, Edgmond, Sinclair, Tilstock, Whixall and Worfield.