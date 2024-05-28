Bowlers set for Saturday night fever at Sinclair

Sinclair are launching a Saturday Evening Open Singles on their green in Ketley with 64 places in four qualifying sessions leading to a finals night for the last 16 on Saturday, August 24 (6pm start), when a £500 will go to the winner.

The qualifiers are on July 20 and 27 and August 3 and 10, entries costing £20 and the organiser being Stuart Church (07877 857721), the man who also runs the Candlin Doubles at Sinclair.

Meanwhile, limited entries means Allascott Heath have reduced the field for their one-day open singles next month to 32 and games will now only be played on the grass green.

BOWLS DIARY

Allscott Heath Open: One-dayer for 32 entries at £20 each on Sunday, June 9 (10am start). £300 first prize and revised prize money list.

Entries to Chris Hayward (07815 683302).

Wenlock Olympian competitions: At Much Wenlock, ladies’ and men’s singles on Saturday, June 22, with the mixed doubles on Sunday, June 23, both starting at 10am subject to entries.

Entries cost £5 for the singles and £10 for doubles pairings, names to Bob Mumford (email mumfordrobert194@btinternet.com) by noon on Wednesday, June 19.

Bylet Open: Sunday, July 14 (10am start) for 64 entries, No home bowlers. £20 entry fee and £1,325 prize fund if full, winner to get £350.

Entries to Cheryl Caswell on 07538 337368.