Wraight leads local charge as Smith targets title

He’s back to give it another go in tomorrow’s (SUN) 2024 finals day at the Shrewsbury club – but a pack of top class local qualifiers are determined to stop him again.

Smith, who has played Premier League bowls for Hanwood and Wrockwardine Wood, was denied the £1,000 first prize when beaten in the 2022 final by four-time winner Callum Wraight.

And it is the Shropshire No.1 who will spearhead the local challenge for a total prize fund money of £5,600 and the one ticket to the Champion of Champions in September.

Smith is rated the 7/2 favourite with Wraight, who is in the same quarter of the draw, ranked a 9/2 shot as the 32 finalists gather for the 11.30am start – and promoter Rob Burroughs can’t wait.

“We have a great field assembled once again with the majority of them from the local area, which hopefully will bring in a bigger crowd,” he said.

“There are six qualifiers from Castlefields and six from Sir John Bayley, along with others like Tom Killen who took some good scalps in qualifying.

“There are other top names there such as Tommy Johnstone, Gareth Coates, Phil Lee and Tom Vickers, and of course Greg Smith who is looking for his first Meole title.

“But a special mention goes to Danny Edmonds who comes all the way from Barrow to play, at least a six hour round trip!”

Martin Gaut, runner-up to Wraight in 2019, is back to try and go one better and there’s also recent Midland Masters winner Alex Hassall, Peter Farmer, Rich Goddard, Mike Beer, Stuart Rutter, Kiah Roberts, Scott Harries and Dan Taylor in the hunt.

While many of the big names of the game do battle at Meole, it will be the grassroots bowlers who will be in the spotlight up the A49 at Prees tomorrow.

The village club once again hosts the Whitchurch League’s season-opening Norman Ford Invitation from 10am with honours winners from 2023 having been invited to contest a title that was won last year by John Breeze.