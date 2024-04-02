Select sides in action as Rob is remembered

Heavy rain meant there were big puddles on the Tilstock green when a Shropshire Select took on a North Shropshire Select in a 12-a-side showdown in aid of charity.

But the special match in match in memory of Mr Tilstock – Rob Ellison – still went ahead in front of a decent crowd, raising a good sum of money.

“It was a great night, even after all the rain, with a good crowd gathered to watch the match,” said Tilstock spokesman Simon Fullard. “A total of £1,160 was raised for the two charities nominated by Rob’s widow, Barbara (the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen and the Royal Benevolent Agricultural Institution), and a new shelter, built by the members, was opened in memory of Rob.”

A County Merit winner, Ellison was a long-serving member of the Whitchurch League management and county executive and went on to be made a life member of the British Referees Society. Only Stuart Rutter and Jamie King managed to win for Shropshire as North Shropshire won by 54 chalks.

Full scores. North Shropshire 250 Shropshire 196: Chris Stretch 21 Callum Wraight 11, Derek Wright 21 Tom Killen 20, Ben Hinton 20 Stuart Rutter 21, John Breeze 21 Jack Hewitt 19, Joe Killen 21 Chris Worthington 11, Andrew Moss 20 Jamie King 21, Mark Holland 21 Martin Gaut 19, Scott Moseley 21 Ash Wellings 13, John Paddington 21 Tom Roden 16, Paul Latham 21 Martin Lloyd 17, Colin Smith 21 Peter Farmer 14, Gary Whitehall 21 Wayne Rogers 14.