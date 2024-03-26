Joneses make it a family affair in Edgmond finals

Ifton father and son, Dave and Nicky, shone in Sunday’s eighth and last session at the village club near Newport as the last 32 for finals day on April 6 was completed.

Nicky beat Steve Faulkner 21-11 to book his ticket while his dad, better known as Dickie, ran out from 16-13 up against Will Tyler. Midlands star Greg Smith and Sam Millward (Wrockwardine Wood) were the other last night success stories, both in convincing style.

Saturday saw a pair of British Senior Merit runners-up qualify – Peter Farmer and Reece Farr – along with Danny Ferris and Darren Plain. And on Friday evening the blossoming talent that is Tom Killen moved closer to a £500 first prize alongside Keith Wall, Andrew Hughes and Martin Simcock.

Meanwhile, Alex Jones of Premier champions Sir John Bayley joined the locals who have qualified for the finals of the West Brom Open on April 14 while Darrel Handley lost in the final of an open competition at Alsager Institute, beaten 21016 by Jamie Bramley.

A feast of big name clashes will grace the Rob Ellison Memorial match on Thursday. (MAR 28)

The cream of bowlers from the county will feature at Tilstock from 6.30pm as a Shropshire Select takes on a North Shropshire Select in a 12-a-side showdown in aid of charity.

County Merit winners Peter Farmer, Callum Wraight, Derek Wright, John Breeze, Andrew Moss, Martin Lloyd, Wayne Rogers and Rich Lawson are all taking part in what promises to be a special evening in memory of Tilstock and county legend Ellison, who was County Merit winner himself in 1969.

“It will be a great event in memory of Mr Tilstock – Rob Ellison – whose contribution to bowls is immeasurable,” said a Tilstock spokesperson. “There will be a prize raffle for the charities (the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen and the Royal Benevolent Agricultural Institution), hot food and refreshments, entertainment during the evening by Josh Whittall and the sponsors are the Victoria Garage.”

Ellison was a long serving member of the Whitchurch League management and county executive and went on to be made a life member of the British Referees Society.

The pairings for the match – North Shropshire v Shropshire:

Chris Stretch v Callum Wraight, Derek Wright v Rich Lawson, Lee Peate v Stuart Rutter, John Breeze v Jack Hewitt, Joe Killen v Chris Worthington, Andrew Moss v Jame King.

Mark Holland v Martin Gaut, Scott Moseley v Ash Wellings, John Paddington v Tom Roden, Paul Latham v Martin Lloyd, Colin Smith v Peter Farmer, Gary Whitehall v Wayne Rogers.

Tilstock Bowling Club is the centre of the Shropshire bowls world today. (TUES)

At 7pm tonight it is the venue for a referees seminar organised by the Shropshire Referees Society and featuring the British chief of officials, David Williams.

“This is a free event for those wishing to continue to sit their referee exams or for club officials an captains that would like the opportunity to refresh current knowledge,” said county society secretary Louise Cotton.

“This will be a great opportunity to ask questions of the expert to understand the correct rules and provide greater confidence when you have rule issues during a league game.”

Before then, from 2pm, Tilstock hosts the first executive meeting of the new North Shropshire Veterans association to distribute scorecards for both the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s and Market Drayton Senior Citizens leagues. Drayton clubs have voted to play in two divisions this coming season, a top flight of 14 sides and 12 in the second division, including newcomers Prees B, Tilstock B, Wollerton B and new recruits Whixall.

Shropshire’s top bowls league has moved quickly to toe the line when it comes to new rules from the sport’s governing body on acceptable behaviour.

An EGM of the Taylor Support Shropshire Premier League preceded its pre-season meeting at Meole Brace BC when the 14 clubs approved the move.

“The management committee called the EGM to implement our own disciplinary procedure into our rules, based on the new BCGBA Disciplinary Policy,” said league chief Rob Burroughs. “Some new rules for the Merit were also passed.”

As for the main issues from the ordinary meeting, Burroughs added: “We have five new Hall of Famers in the pipeline, a new sponsor to be announced for the Mayhew Trophy and Sir John Bayley will host the 2024 Inter Area Competition.”