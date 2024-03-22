Wraight and Armstrong in the money

Latest to benefit were the top 16 in the winter series points table who contested a £1,200 two-person team knockout after last weekend’s consolation finals event at Whitchurch’s District Club.

With partnerships drawn out of the hat, it was points table-topper Callum Wraight and his fellow past winner of the British Junior Merit, Andy Armstrong, who ended up with the £300 first prize.

They beat Stuart Rutter and Ade Jennings in the final with Armstrong a 21-14 victor against Rutter, while Wraight beat Jennings to 16 to claim a 12-shot winning margin. The semi-finalists were promoter Jamie Brookes and Alan Boulton and Chris Stretch and Dave James.

Prize money continues to flow tomorrow with the finals of the one-dayer comps at Tilstock from 9am before the campaign-ending main finals day back at the District on Sunday (10am start) when Wraight will look to retain the overall crown.

Meanwhile, qualifying continues in the £5,600 Coors Meole Brace Open tomorrow and Sunday and the new £2,650 Edgmond Open tonight, tomorrow and Sunday evenings. Clay Flattley is at Edgmond tonight hoping to continue a rich vein of form that saw him qualify for the finals of the West Brom Open last weekend, while fellow county man Martin Gaut heads to Stockingford tomorrow for the Reg Miller one day singles knockout.

An online seminar for club secretaries will be hosted by county treasurer and registrar Marie Scot tomorrow (2pm), details of how to join are available from secretary Dawn Gray