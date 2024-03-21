Sam hopes to be the man when Panel moves venue

Sam Millward goes into his latest Group B match tonight against Lee Brown knowing he needs to win to move closer to securing a top-four place to earn a ticket to the big money night.

And the Wrockwardine Wood man, held to a 17-17 draw on the artificial green at Biddulph last week by Mark Lunn after leading 9-4, will welcome tonight’s new venue.

“The Panel moves venue for the remaining three group games to Congleton Railway,” explained promoter Laura Browny.

That’s where Castlefields star Callum Wraight, unbeaten in five matches to date, takes on Andy Ferrris and then Lee Brown in a double header

Prize money plus tickets to the main finals gave the last eight in the Bandit Bowls consolation finals day two reasons to celebrate.

A total of 52 bowlers who had finished outside the top 40 in the winter series points table contested the consolation day at Whitchurch’s District Club with a total prize fund of £2,450 at stake.

They all received a Bandit Bowls hoodie and played in the usual 13-up games in 13 round robin groups on Sunday to produce a last 32 for the knockout stages that never reached a conclusion.

Promoter Jamie Brookes explained: “This year the consolation was played down only to the quarter-final stage with £50 prizes.

“The quarter-finalists have earned a place in the main finals this coming Sunday when the minimum take home is £50.”

Looking forward to the chance for really big money now are Rich Lockett, Des Conneely, Michael Cooper, Jack Hazeldine, Liam Badwick, Paul Sheehan, Dave Hall and Cheshire’s star veteran Gerald Merry.

They are the eight who won through from consolation day – Conneely beating his wife Sue in the crunch game – when the last 16 results were: Badwick 21 Tom Sheridan 8; Merry 21 Geoff Harding 18; Sheehan 21 Adrian Webb 9; Hazeldine 21 Michael Wright 19; Lockett 21 Chris Golding 18; Cooper 21 Sally Webb 16; Des Conneely 21 Sue Conneely 11; Hall 21 Rob Evans 19.