Mid Shropshire donate cash to Severn Hospice

They raised £590 for the Severn Hospice by playing in the league’s Charity Shield competition last year and have now presented the money.

League chairman Ian Evans and treasurer John Satterthwaite made the presentation and a Severn Hospice spokesperson said: “To say we were ‘bowled’ over is an understatement – thanks to everyone in the league.”

A century old bowls team knockout that used to attract the cream of the Midlands clubs will have lift-off again this year thanks to a Shropshire man.

The Free Press Cup has been re-launched by leading administrator Rob Burroughs, who is now taking entries for the five home-five away knockout.

It will be limited to 32 entries received before a March 31 deadline – and Telford-based Burroughs already has 13 clubs booked in.

That number includes Sir John Bayley, Castlefields, Wrockwardine Wood, Meole Brace and Wem USC from Shropshire, who are all willing to pay a £50 entry fee.

The Free Press Cup was established in 1907 and to enter clubs must be within 50 miles of the post code B70 8AQ.

Burroughs said: “The 10-per-side final will be on a neutral green in September – possibly the evening of Saturday the 21st – full details from me on 07901 229623.”