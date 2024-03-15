Trio take their place in the finals

Recent County Merit winner Jack Hewitt, Nantwich’s Phil Jones and Adrian Owens won their round robin groups at round 20 on Sunday at Shifnal to make the top 40 in the points table who will feature on March 24.

The 25 points they all gained meant Owens took the 40th and last place in the finals to just pip John Lea and another Shifnal table topper, Adrian Webb, by the narrowest of margins.

“We had another brilliant turnout of 80 bowlers, especially with it being Mothering Sunday,” said promoter Jamie Brookes.

“And we now have the defined top 40 for the main finals on March 24, while this coming Sunday is the consolation finals day for positions 41 and above at Whitchurch’s District Club.”

Shropshire star Callum Wraight topped his group at Shifnal to finish as overall series points champion, 35 clear of Alan Boulton.

The Adderley veteran and high fliers Gary Whitehall, Jock Timlett, Kerry Dance and Chris Stretch were winners again at Shifnal along with Ed Proudlove, Daz Fielding, Connor Whitehall, Joe Killen and Craig Jones.

Cheshire vet Gerald Merry tasted success once more and his fellow round robin table-toppers were Darrell Handley, Mark Holden, Lee Walmsley, and Cody Everitt.

Members of Shropshire’s top flat green bowling club are counting down to a new campaign with one fervent wish – that it stops raining!

Lilleshall Hall’s season starts in April and club spokeswoman Liz Caird said: “We’re looking forward to starting outdoor bowling and praying that the rain will stop some time soon!

“The club is a small, friendly one, based at the National Centre, just outside Newport, with its green close to the main house, the former residence of the Dukes of Sutherland.

“Club afternoons will start on Thursday, April 25, at 2pm so why not come along and try your hand at bowling? Further information about the club, and directions to the green, can be found on the club’s website (Lilleshallbowls.org.uk).”