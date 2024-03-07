Shifnal will host final round robin of winter series

Shifnal will be the stage for round 20 of what is the 10th winter series with Shropshire star Callum Wraight guaranteed to be crowned winner of the series points table.

The Castlefields man made sure by yet again winning his 13-up round robin group in round 19 last weekend at Adderley, when top four rivals Alan Boulton and Gary Whitehall followed suit.

Having hosted a soggy one-day competition 24 hours earlier, promoter Jamie Brookes said: “This time on a dry Adderley green we had a total of 80 bowlers through the day. The last of the Sunday sessions is at Shifnal (9am, 12.30pm and 4 o’clock starts) and then the finals days begin the following weekend.”

Bowlers near the top 40 cut-off point for the main finals day who boosted their chances with group wins were Gus Needham, James Blair, Terry Howard and Roger Haynes. High-flyers who did the same included Andy Armstrong, Chris Stretch, Stuart Rutter, Ed Proudlove, Lee Walmsley, Cedric Bancroft and Joe Killen.

Lady bowlers were to the fore to as Gill Owens, Louisa Goff and Linda Harding tasted success along with Alan Bailey, Daz Fielding and Gerald Merry.

Plenty of new teams accepted but no need for an extra division was the main outcome at the Oswestry Bowling League’s AGM.

The meeting at Chirk AAA Sports & Social Club was attended by delegates from 24 clubs plus representatives of new club Esclusham, who were accepted into the veterans divisions along with new teams from Cynwyd and Johnstown.

“Chirk, Cynwyd and Overton asked for new teams in main league and all were approved,” confirmed league secretary Lorraine Lewis.

“The set-up of the league for 2024 was presented and was approved by clubs for five divisions with 12 teams in each for the main league and two divisions in the vets with 10 and nine respectively.

“There were no new or retiring committee members and some minor changes passed for league rules.”

One of them was a Llangynog proposal which will now give away teams in the lowest fifth division 10 minutes of practice ahead of matches.

Treasurer Gerry Owen reported a loss of £383 on last season, partly due to fewer teams competing in 2023, but the future now looks bright for the oldest league in Shropshire which will celebrate its centenary next year.