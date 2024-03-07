County duo show off their power in Potteries Panel

Sam Millward followed Callum Wraight’s good fortune when he stole victory in round four at Biddulph with a 25th and final powerplay end victory.

The Wrockwardine Wood man was trailing Andy Ferris 21-20 when it came to last end when a single chalk that was doubled earned him a 22-21 win that lifted him into the top four of qualifying group B.

The top four from each group will make the finals night on the artificial green and tonight, Millward can end the hopes of Gary Owen of making the last eight by beating him.

County No.1 Wraight, unbeaten to date, has a double header with matches against Lee Dale and then Mark Lunn.

There will be more good news for a resurgent Shropshire bowls league tonight.

An executive committee meeting of the Tanners Shropshire League at Old Shrewsbury BC will hear that their long-time sponsors are sticking with them.

League secretary Dawn Gray said: “I have been in contact with Charles Gannon, who has taken over from Steve Lloyds at Tanners Wines, and they have pledged their commitment to continue to sponsor our league for 2024.

“Tanners Wines have again produced all of the scorecards and they will be available for collection by club delegates tonight, when we will announce the league structures for Tuesdays (Shrewsbury divisions) and Fridays (two, bigger Shropshire divisions).”

The waiting is over – and Burway finally received the Ludlow Bowling League’s championship trophy.

The long-time rulers of the 10-a-side Thursday night league got their hands on the silverware at the league’s pre-season meeting on Monday at Burway.

Team captain Harry Parsonage was presented with the trophy by league chairman and team-mate Russ Davies, who also handed of the Handicap Knockout Cup that Burway won as well.