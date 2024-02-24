Veterans are all set for a new era

The Bylet proposal to drop the word male from the rules was passed by one vote – 27-26 – at an AGM at the Sinclair club in Telford that saw two major changes in league personnel.

Bridgnorth-based John Palmer succeeded John Ford as secretary, the Shrewsbury man’s 13 years in that post being rewarded with the president’s chain in place of the retiring Ken Tonkiss.

Chairman Ian Evans will now receive an honoraria to the same value as treasurer John Satterthwaite after delegates voted in favour of a proposal from the officers.

The fine for not turning up for a league or cup fixture was doubled to £20, a new no practice by away bowlers rule was approved and the eligibility rules for the Charity Shield were adjusted. But Bridgnorth’s bid to have Charity Shield and consolation ties played on neutral greens was defeated.

The league’s age limit was reduced from 65 to 60 in 2022 but it did not result in a big increase in the number of team entries.

And now league officials must wait to see if women being allowed to play gives member clubs sufficient playing strength to increase the number of sides they want to field.

Last year the league, formed in 1976 and the oldest veterans one in the county, boasted 53 teams playing six-a-side matches in four divisions on Wednesday afternoons.

Other officers elected were vice-chairman Chris Yates, competition secretary Rob Renke and fixture secretaries Nigel and Stephen Booth.