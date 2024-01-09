Top two clash in District League title showdown

Archibald Worthington, who lead the District Invitation Winter League by 12 points, take on second-placed Adderley tomorrow on the front green at the Whitchurch club knowing that a big would put them virtually out of reach.

Adderley have not played in the four singles-two doubles league since December 18 when they surprisingly lost to last winter’s champions Woore, who are seventh out of the 10 teams involved.

The only fixture played last week saw Elephant & Castle defeat District 6-4 (88-83 on aggregate), Edgmond Winter Shield runner-up Ed Proudlove winning 21-3 in E&C’s third win from 10 games.

Frost permitting, Woore are due to take on Malpas Sports tonight while Bridgewater face Calverhall on Thursday before a small break until District meet Crewe on Monday.

Over in Wrexham, title hopefuls Ifton Miners had a scare in the Bradley Winter League when they took on third-placed Gladstone.

The six games were shared but the St Martins-based club won the aggregate 118-99, a result which saw them fall further behind the leaders, Flying Pierres, going into a clash with the Warriors tomorrow on the artificial green.

Three Telford bowls clubs searching for new members will hope to recruit them on the same night later this month.

Sinclair, Madeley Cricket Club BC and Trench all featured in division one of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League last year and will prepare for the 2024 season by holding their annual meetings on Friday, January 19.

They all start at 7.30pm and spokespersons for all three clubs stressed that new members would be made most welcome at the AGMs.

Five finals in a row and three successive wins is Callum Wraight’s fine record in Bandit Bowls one-day competitions.

The Shropshire No.1 who is keeping active over the winter in BB promotions, won the latest one-dayer on the artificial green at Wrexham cub Bradley.

Saturday’s venue meant a lot of new faces in an entry of 21 but it was the Castlefields king who made it a hat-trick by beating his friend Danny Williams 21-17 in the final.

Playing for a total prize fund of £147 paid out on the day, Wraight defeated Adrian Owens 21-8 in his semi-final while Williams was edging past Les Buxton 21-19.

Quarter-final scores – Williams 21 Tom Killen 11; Buxton 21 Rob Davies 17; Owens 21 John Stead 12; Wraight 21 Craig Jones 10.