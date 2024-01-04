Grimston’s a Winter winner at Edgmond

The St Georges man claimed some fine scalps to come out on top of a full house 32-strong field in the one-day competition at the village club near Newport.

After a day marred by downpours, Grimston pocketed the £250 first prize by beating Ed Proudlove (Adderley) 21-13 in the final before heading into West Wales to see in the New Year.

“Last competition of year for me and very happy to win at Edgmond,” said Grimston. “Thank you to Sarah (Glenholmes, the promoter) and her team and well done to Ed Proudlove for making the final.”

Grimston won 14 of his 25 Premier League games for the Dragons in 2023 and made just one appearance for Shropshire in their opening county match in May.

But he saw off high class team-mate Peter Farmer 21-11 in the semi-finals at Edgmond after earlier victories over Tom Killen, Gus Needham and Jamie Brookes.

Whitchurch-based Proudlove, who won six games for Adderley in their first Premier campaign, beat Paul Roberts – conqueror of county No.1 Callum Wraight – 21-9 in his semi-final.

Quarter-final scores: Roberts 21 Wraight 18; Proudlove 21 Scott Moseley 16; Farmer 21 Nathan Lacey 17; Grimston 21 Jamie Brookes 12.

n Shropshire’s Sam Millward played county bowls for the Potteries last year – and that link looks as strong as ever.

Millward, who played for Wrockwardine Wood in the Premier League in 2023, has once again signed up to take part in this winter’s Potteries Panel.

A semi-finalist in last winter’s finals day at Biddulph on the club’s artificial green, Millward went on to represent both the Potteries and North Staffordshire in the British and British Parks county championships.

And having won the County Doubles with fellow Wrockite Steve Broome last year and then been runner-up in the Bowring Open, he and Shropshire No.1 Callum Wraight will feature on the Panel again from the end of this month.

Promoter Laura Browny said: “The Potteries Panel 2024 starts up at the end of January as 20 players put in £100 each and battle it out for the top prize of £800.

“We are running cash challenge games two weeks prior to it on Thursdays January 25 and February 1, and I am looking for players to come and challenge a Panel player for a wager, interested bowlers to contact me on 07391 756177.”

When the Panel matches start, the players will be split into two groups of 10 with the last eight to make the finals night in April.

It’s never too early to start promoting open bowls competitions in Shropshire.

That’s the thinking of Richard Proudlove, who has been quick off the mark in unveiling the details of this year’s Bridgewater Open at the Whitchurch club.

The one-day singles knockout for 64 bowlers will be on Saturday, July 20 (9am start) and prize money of £1,600 to be paid out on the day.

“The entry fee is £25, to be paid by Bacs when booked, please text me on 07725 131713 to enter,” said Proudlove.

BOWLS DIARY

£5,600 Coors Meole Brace Open – with £1,000 to winner and place in Champion of Champions. Qualifiers on Saturday-Sunday, March 16-17 and 23-24 (at 10am and 2pm after 20 minute practice session, nominate which green to play on), finals day Sunday 7th April, 11.30am start. Three games to qualify, no home bowlers, with prizes for best senior citizen, woman and junior. Entry £20, limited to first 256, book with Rob Burroughs via 07901-229623 – non payers by January 31 may be replaced by a reserve.

£2,650 Edgmond Open - £500 for winner on finals day of Saturday, April 6 (10.30am start). Only qualifiers with spaces left are on Saturday, March 9 (10am and 2pm) and Sunday, March 10, at 10am. Half an hour practice available, entry fee £20, contact Rob Burroughs to enter by text to 07901-229623.