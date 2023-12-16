Edgmond winner to receive a tasty Christmas bonus

Edgmond have announced that all 32 places in their £650 Winter Shield open competition have been taken. And that guarantees a £250 first prize will be paid out when the one-day comp is played on Thursday, December 28.

“The competition is now full and I am taking names for a list of reserves,” said happy organiser Sarah Glenholmes.

A festive celebration at Shrewsbury Indoor Bowling Club delivered a £600 boost for charity.

The British Heart Foundation was the big winner from Sunday’s event as club members turned out in force at the indoor centre on the Sports Village.

“A good attendance of 50 made the afternoon a great success. Among the various activities, six rinks of triples were played in a competitive competition, the winning rink being Mary Dean, Carol Wood and Fred Bull,” said delighted club captain Cynthia Hedley.

“That was followed by a Christmas tea and a total of £600 was raised for the charity – and a presentation will be made at a later date.”

Bowlers in Shropshire and Wales eager to give something back to the game have been urged to take up coaching.

A level one Coaches Course is being held at Essington WMC in Wolverhampton in March and interest in the 12 places is already gathering pace.

“There are already two people from District BC (Whitchurch) booked in, looking to build on the success of their Summer School for juniors a couple of seasons ago, and Edgmond members considering the course too,” said county development officer Pauline Wilson.

“This is the chance for bowlers to get involved, give something back to the game and start planning their 2024 bowls season already!

“Interested parties need to pay up front, but the BCGBA will be giving 50 per cent of the cost and the Shropshire association will a give contribution too once the course is finished.”

Bridgnorth-based Wilson will be teaching the practical session (on March 17) and assessing (April 28), but the theory sessions of the course on March 5 and 12 (7pm start) are online, full details from the Coach Bowls website (www.coachbowls.org)