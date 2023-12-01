Wonderful Wilkes singled out for promoter’s praise

But all that changed after another bumper turnout competed in round seven at Tilstock on Sunday, when Brookes paid a glowing tribute to a series regular who has finally come good.

“Special mention must be made of Shane Wilkes – it was the main highlight for both of his parents and myself at Tilstock,” said Brookes. “He bowls for Wem USC and has been turning up for over three years with very few game wins.

“But he played absolutely brilliantly all afternoon and won all of his three games to top his round robin group – well done mate! We had another great total of 96 entrants at Tilstock (needing 23 groups in the three sessions) and, as always, the green was in fantastic shape.”

The other big talking point was James Blair beating Callum Wraight to win one of the morning groups, allowing table-toppers Alan Boulton and Jock Timlett to join the county No.1 as joint leaders of the series points standings.

Other early successes were Ben Hinton, Andy Armstrong, Chris Stretch, Gus Needham, Ian Howell, Phil Jones and Yvonne Needham.

Midday group winners Included Jan Wakefield, Jack Hewitt, Gary Whitehall, Ade Jennings, Dave James, Jack Cooke and John Rawlinson. Just five groups were needed for the 4pm session when Graham Fullard, Jack Brookes, Richard Proudlove, Jeff D’souza and Tom Killen started.