Shropshire ladies get to party on national stage

They dominated the trophy presentations at the British Ladies annual prize-giving lunch held at Winnington Park in Northwich earlier this month.

Crowned senior county champions after a superb 64-shot victory over Warwick & Worcester in September’s final, the coveted cut glass trophy was officially presented to Shropshire official Jen Rogers.

It was the county’s fourth championship success since 2008 and had been marked by a post-season party at the Allscott Heath club.

Shropshire stalwart Sonya Lucas, with over 100 caps to her name and a 21-12 winner in the final, was also on the receiving end from British Ladies president Mavis Hancock of Lancashire.

St Georges star Lucas won the trophy for having the best average of all the counties in the championship after the group matches, her three wins resulting in a plus aggregate of 46.

And Shropshire Ladies president Pauline Wilson picked up the British Ladies Club Championship shield on behalf of Wrockwardine Wood after their two triumphs in one season – the 2022 and 2023 competitions have both been played this year. But the spotlight remained on a Shropshire bowler as Susie Lawson received two prizes on the day.

Lawson, who lives in Nesscliffe but is at university in Liverpool, won the British Ladies County Averages Winners Classic at Abergele in August and also topped the Lancashire Ladies averages. Her double was part of a great bowls year for the Lawson family as her dad Rich finally got his hands on the County Merit trophy after a number of near misses.

Clubs in Shropshire’s oldest bowling league are being asked to make an early call on how many teams they will be fielding next year.

The Oswestry League, closing in on its centenary in 2025, wants to try and finalise plans for the 2024 season as soon as possible.

“Please submit your team numbers and any rule amendments or new proposals to Lorraine Lewis, league secretary, no later than December 31,” said a league spokesperson. “Details have been e-mailed to the club secretaries.”

There were 59 teams in five evening divisions last year and Oswestry also boasts two veterans divisions.