Worthington are setting the pace after big victory

They pulled four points clear at the top of the District Invitation Winter League with a decisive 9-1 (113-94 on aggregate) victory over Crewe Misfits.

A fine 21-11 victory by John Paddington over county man Martin Lloyd on the back green at the Whitchurch club was a vital part of the victory for an AWC side who will look to strengthen their position tomorrow when they take on District.

Former leaders Malpas Sports lost a two-chalk cracker against Bridgewater 8-2 (115-113) and District stunned reigning champions Woore 7-3 (105-101) in another close game in which Brian Jones won 21-10 for the host club.

Adderley’s 6-4 win over Chirk (102-98) was also tight but newcomers Calverhall are finding the going tough and went down 8-2 (122-76) to Elephant & Castle, who had Matt Ealey and Will Brookes as 21-6 singles winners.

North Shropshire’s presentation function means there are is no fixture on Friday but tonight (TUES) sees Adderley take on Crewe before Woore tackle Calverhall on Thursday and then Bridgewater on Monday

Ifton had four single-figure wins from six games as they beat Bersham 5-1 in the Bradley Winter League to remain fourth out of 12.

The Miners take on Pentre Broughton tomorrow and then The Warriors on Monday in the four singles-two doubles league on the Wrexham club’s artificial green.

One lucky person has a last gasp chance to be part of the new North Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association’s first prize-giving night.

“We have got one ticket available for the presentation evening on Friday at Whitchurch Rugby Club,” said joint organiser Richard Proudlove (07725 131713).

Tickets for the hog roast had to be bought before November 4, but now there is one going spare for a function that will see the honours winners in both the Whitchurch and Market Drayton evening leagues saluted by the single administrative body.

“There are 150 people attending and the trophies are being presented by both of league presidents (Isobel Jones and Wendy Icke) and league sponsors,” added Proudlove.