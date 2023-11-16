Clubs urged to explore funding

“Crowd Funding is the Sport England route to match funding grants now,” explained county development officer Pauline Wilson, who is urging club officials to look into it.

“There’s another chance to attend a free online course for your club – so why not sit at home and listen to how it works? You just sign up using the link (Crowdfunder Sports: Train the Trainer).

“The next ‘Crowdfund Sport: Train the Trainer’ event will be held on Tuesday, December 5 (12 noon to 1.30pm) and would be really beneficial for anyone involved in club development and funding.”

The session will incorporate live discussion, video content and activities including an introduction to Crowd Funding, how to plan a project and running a campaign.