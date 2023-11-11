Young guns hitting form in winter bowls series

They won a good number of the 26 round robin groups that accommodated another three-figure entry at round four on Sunday at Tilstock.

Ben Hinton, Michael Cooper, Ed Proudlove, Tom Killen, Dan Corbett and Chris Stretch were all table toppers after their 13-up ties on a day that ended with promoter Jamie Brookes well satisfied.

“Sunday was far fairer weather-wise and, after adjusting the session timings out a little longer, we finished near enough on time,” he said. “There was another brilliant turnout of 105 bowlers and, through trial and error, we’re not far off getting it right.

“As ever the Tilstock green ran very nicely, even after all the recent rain.”

County star Callum Wraight and Nantwich Park Road stalwart Jock Timlett were group winners and are now the only two with 100 points in the series table after being successful in all four rounds to date.

Series regulars who were also group winners at Tilstock included Cedric Bancroft, Alan Purcell, David Cunningham, John Rawlinson, Mark Holden, Alan Boulton, and Brookes himself.

Adderley father and son, Gary and Conner Whitehall, were also winners along with Mark Davenport, Aneurin Venables, Jeff D’Souza, Terry Howard, Adrian Owens, Mitch Haynes, Jan Wakefield, John Lea and Rich Lockett.

Brookes is still asking for clubs to consider hosting his winter promotions – with the one-day competitions on Saturdays or the winter series on Sundays – to get a welcome cash injection.

Today sees the fourth one-dayer at Joules BC in Market Drayton (9am start, entries £12) while round five of the series is next day at Whitchurch’s District Club with the usual three sessions of round robin only games.

A brave performance in unfamiliar surroundings took Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club to the brink of a notable away win in their latest friendly match.

They battled all the way at Erdington in Birmingham but, after two hours of fours action at the four rink centre, they lost by a mere eight shots. “The four lanes at Erdington are faster and narrower than those at Shrewsbury but, for their first away game of the season, the players adapted well to the unfamiliar conditions,” said captain Cynthia Hedley.

“In a game of dramatic score differences between the rinks, two had big scores – one for each side that cancelled the other out – a third rink drew but Shrewsbury lost on the fourth rink by a small margin.”

The best winning rink for the visitors was Dave Watkins, Cliff Redshaw and Theresa Hancock with skip Peter Hancock as the club ended up on the wrong side of a 68-60 scoreline.

“Shrewsbury’s next match will be away at Tamworth on Saturday, December 2, and then on Sunday, December 10, the club are holding a Christmas Charity Competition and all are welcome,” added Hedley.