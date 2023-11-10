County employs more refs to ease shortage

That’s the welcome news that will be reported to tonight’s AGM of the Shropshire Referees Society’s at Bridgewater Bowling Club in Whitchurch, starting at 7.30pm.

And plans to recruit more referees next year will be high on the agenda for the annual meeting, with the county association now considering helping candidates with the cost of sitting the exams.

The focus for bowls action stays in north Shropshire tomorrow with Market Drayton club Joules hosting the fourth winter one-day competition promoted by Bandit Bowls.

It’s 8.30am report for a 9am start with handicapped 13-up round robin games leading to knockout ties, entries costing £12 (£7 to the daily payout, £1 for the host club, £1 for Bandit Bowls and £3 to the end of season prize fund).

“So far this campaign we have had an average of 21 entries per week and host clubs have made a nett profit of £150 to £175,” said organiser Jamie Brookes.