Wrockites to enjoy trophy haul on presentation night

All-conquering Wrockwardine Wood will carry off most of the trophies at Allscott Heath at a function that starts at 7.30pm and will be another piece of history for the village club at its base near Telford.

Shropshire Ladies president Pauline Wilson urged bowlers to attend to “make this a fitting end to our ladies season, especially as it will be the last one held in the Allscott clubhouse before moving across the road.

“Prize money will be awarded to first, second and third places in the league and the averages, and winners of all the county run competitions will also be presented with their trophies.”

The venue was the scene of the recent party that marked Shropshire’s triumph in the British Ladies County Championship – and league secretary Lesley Winwood is hoping for a similarly successful event tonight.

Unbeaten Wrockwardine Wood will be officially crowned league champions with Helen Clee winning the averages, her only defeat in 20 games coming against Bec Wedge of the tonight’s host club.

The Wrockites also added the County Women’s Cup and D & M Morrey Cup, beating Allscott Heath in both finals, while Broseley were once again runners-up in the league.

Allscott Heath’s new clubhouse, with two greens, is due to open this month and their old base will disappear under a huge housing development on the site of the old Sugar Beet factory.

The wet weather has delivered its first blow to Shropshire’s main winter bowling league.

Heavy rain forced the cancellation of the District Invitation Winter League fixture between reigning champions Woore and newcomers Chirk that was due to take place on Thursday night on the back green at the Whitchuch club.

Conditions had improved enough for Archibald Worthington to beat another of the new teams, Calverhall, 10-0 (126-51 on aggregate) 24 hours later to go top of the formative table, Mike Gilpin winning 21-3.

Earlier in the week, Adderley saw off Bridgewater 9-1 (120-80) and Malpas Sports were too strong for Elephant & Castle 8-2 (118-98), young guns Tom Killen and Ben Hinton both 21-11 winners for the victorious sides.

Tonight sees Woore return to action against E & C and, weather permitting the programme is – tomorrow: Adderley v Calverhall; Thursday: AWC v Chirk; Friday: District v Malpas Sports; Monday: Adderley v Chirk.

Ifton’s hopes of toppling the champions of the Bradley Winter League on the artificial green at the Wrexham were blown away.

The Miners were drubbed 5-1 by the Flying Pierres on Thursday night and need to get back on track in the four singles-two doubles league tomorrow against Arctic Knights.