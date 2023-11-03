Tilstock will be open for business during the winter

The green that is the home of village club Tilstock, near Whitchurch, will be open during daylight hours through until March 31 for a special membership fee of just £10.

A club spokesperson said: “Bored because your bowling green is closed for the winter, but you still want to bowl outside to exercise and keep your eye in?

“Well Tilstock’s green is open and regularly maintained throughout the winter and special winter membership is available.”

Shropshire star Callum Wraight was among those who took up the offer last winter and full details of the 2023-24 deal are available from the club’s website (www.tilstockbtclub.co.uk)

Panic over . . . Shrewsbury Indoor Bowls Club’s friendly match tomorrow goes ahead as scheduled.

Club captain Cynthia Hedley feared she would have to call off the trip to Erdington Court in Birmingham as very few members made an early commitment to travel.

“I’m pleased to say our match at Erdington will now go ahead as planned,” said Hedley after a late surge in interest in the club’s second friendly fixture of the winter.

Shrewsbury will now look to build on a 31-shot victory over visiting Tamworth in their opener last month, but Hedley warned: “We only have one match per month these days – all clubs are struggling as no-one wants to travel.”