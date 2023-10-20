Bowlers out in force at Tilstock

Bowls

An amazing 100 bowlers contested round one at Tilstock last weekend, the first of the of the 10th series run by Brookes, with 25 round robin groups needed to cater for

demand.

Tomorrow the one-dayer season kicks off at Wem USC (9am start, round robin groups and then knockout ties, entry costs £12).

Round two of the winter series is on Sunday at Adderley, the first of the three sessions starting at 9am.

Overall 2022-23 winter series champion Callum Wraight was among the round robin group winners at Tilstock, along with husband and wife Des and Sue Conneely, father and son Richard and Ed Proudlove and twin brothers Joe and Tim

Killen.

The others were: Ade Jennings, Alan Purcell, Barry Thomas, Ben Hinton, Chris Makin, Chris Worthington, Conner Whitehall, Dave James and David Cunningham.