Siblings mix with the best for latest Tanners triumph

Girl power – the ladies celebrate their Dave Ellis Shield success at Trench

The latest triumph for the Castlefields-Prince of Wales Hotel duo came in the Tanners Shropshire League’s Frank and Mabel Edwards mixed doubles.

They came out on top of 12 pairs on a sunshine day at Bicton by racing to a 21-5 final victory over Nicki Hotchkiss and Dan Wornell of the Prince Hotel.

The Marshalls, who won the two titles at this year’s Shropshire Junior Merit, beat Jenna Parsons and Steve Duckett 21-17 in the semi-finals while their fellow finalists defeated Karen Bennett and Megis Phillips 21-16.

The ladies of the Molson Coors Mid Shropshire League were all smiles after winning back the Dave Ellis Shield.

They won the Telford-based bowling league’s annual match against the gents by five shots at Trench on Saturday night.

Six winners from the 14 games were enough to give the ladies a second success in the end-of season challenge that has now been played five times.

Lucy Evans (21-4), Georgia Rawlins (21-8), Pauline Roden (21-10) and Linda Potter (21-11) were the key winners for the ladies as the curtain came down on a fine season for Trench, who marked their centenary year by winning the Best Green in Shropshire title.

Officials of Shropshire’s top bowls league are breathing a sigh of relief ahead of tonight’s end-of-season meeting.

The lack of Premier League play-offs – due to no clubs applying to join the league for the first time in 25 years – was expected to impact the Taylor Support-backed league’s finances.

But delegates of the 14 clubs will be told at Meole Brace BC (7.30pm start) that is not the case by chairman-treasurer Rob Burroughs.

“The lack of a play-off final thankfully didn’t make a difference this season,” he will report. “We are looking at making a profit of £837 this year, mainly because of a lack of presentation evening as well as cutting other costs like programmes, tankards, engraving, raffle prizes and referee and green fees.”

Tonight’s gathering will hear a review of the 2023 campaign and discuss ideas and possible changes for next year and plans for a 30th anniversary celebration.