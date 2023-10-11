Stars of Adderley are up for the cup

Celebration time for Shropshire Star Cup winners Adderley

The villagers landed the Shropshire Star Cup with a dominant final display against Bridgewater on the front green at the District Club on Saturday night.

Nine winners from the 12 games took them to a 53-shot winning margin – but the vital victory for Jack Hazeldine’s side came four nights earlier in the semi-finals.

That’s when the beat division one winners and cup holders Woore – denying them the chance of another treble – by 17 at Norton in Hales, Connor Whitehall starring with a 21-6 card.

Reigning County Merit champ Rich Lawson was a 21-6 best in the final, an Adderley spokesperson declaring: “This is the second time Jack Hazeldine has led the team to victory in the Shropshire Star Cup – well played to all of the team and well done Jack.”

At the same time, but on the back green at District, second division winners Hodnet were beaten by runners-up Shavington in the President’s Cup final.

Hodnet had just three winners against the Crewe club, Steve Everett best on 21-9, and lost by 42 to miss out on a notable double.

And there’s no sign of Adderley’s domination of the Market Drayton Senior Citizens League ending either!

The village club’s bowlers, division one champions since 2014, wrapped up yet another league and cup double when they added the Eric Dobson trophy.

Their A team members beat runners-up Woore A by six shots in the knockout final at Tilstock, Richard Lewis and Carol Goodwin winning 21-7 in a clash that end two winners apiece. But Adderley B could not match that feat, losing the Geoff Brookes final at the same time and venue by 35 chalks against Victoria, who had 21-7 cards from June Edwards & Chris Roberts and Peter Hunter & Pete Watkins.