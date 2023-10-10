Prince of Wales proving to be Tanners’ knockout kings

Prince of Wales Hotel power: The club’s Tanners Team Doubles winners

Just 10 days after the Shrewsbury club’s Fullwood and Scadding Cup double triumph, their members returned to Old Shrewsbury to win the main Team Doubles crown.

Ian Payne and Tom Stanhope won 21-10 against their Abbey opponents as the Prince enjoyed four winners out of the six games on the No.2 green to win by nine shots after the handicaps were factored in.

Castlefields B won the consolation final on the No.1 against Greenfields, Anthony Gray and Steve Flynn the best of their five winners with a 21-7 card in a 35 chalk success.

“Congratulations to Team Doubles champions for 2023, Prince Hotel A, after winning a very close final versus Abbey,” said league secretary Dawn Gray.

“Consolation winners Castlefields B put in a dominant performance overall, but Greenfields B made it a great contest – thank you to everyone involved.”

Bowlers from two of the leading teams in the Barlows Whitchurch Over-60s League teamed up to win the last title of the campaign.

Phil Wilkinson of division one runners-up Hadnall A and Lynda Gollins of third-place Chester Road A came out on top of the draw-for-partners mixed doubles.

They beat Ian Foster and Carol Goodwin (Preston Brockhurst & champions Adderley A) 21-17 in the final of a competition that attracted 21 pairs to compete at Bridgewater.